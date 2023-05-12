Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.28

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 2250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Melkior Resources Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

