Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mercari Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 1,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Mercari has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a marketplace to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Shintaro Yamada and Hiroshi Tomishima on February 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

