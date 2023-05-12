Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mercari Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 1,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Mercari has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.12.
Mercari Company Profile
