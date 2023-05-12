Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.43.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $83.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,517,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,766,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

