MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,624. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 97.7% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.