MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,624. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
