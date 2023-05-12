Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $312.06

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $312.06 and last traded at $311.85, with a volume of 19787516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.00.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $13,735,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 642.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,244,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,249 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 79.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 64,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

