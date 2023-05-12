MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

MicroVision Stock Performance

Shares of MVIS opened at $2.37 on Friday. MicroVision has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth about $7,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MicroVision by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 501,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MicroVision by 173.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 478,420 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,561,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About MicroVision

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

