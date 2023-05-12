Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Shares Down 3.6%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 232,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 309,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Minera Alamos Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

