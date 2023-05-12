Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Invests $19.41 Million in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 657,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,410,000. Baker Hughes accounts for 2.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. 2,055,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -248.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

