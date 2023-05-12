Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 11,108 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the period. Popular comprises approximately 3.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Popular worth $25,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. 45,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $83.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.66 million. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

