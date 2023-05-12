Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 4.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $31,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.14. 949,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,902. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.40. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

