Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.33

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.33 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 6525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.57.

About Mitsubishi

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.