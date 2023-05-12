Mizuho Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $26.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

