Mizuho Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $70.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.08.

JD.com Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ JD opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in JD.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,732,000 after purchasing an additional 462,472 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in JD.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

