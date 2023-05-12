Mizuho Increases Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $274.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRTX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.13.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of KRTX opened at $227.80 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.79. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,019,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 67,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,289,000 after buying an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

