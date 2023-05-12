MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Stock Price Up 10.4%

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 1,361,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,119,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

MMTec Stock Down 14.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in MMTec by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MMTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MMTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc engages in the holding of equity interest in MM Future. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global. The Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory segment provide market data services and fund management services. The MM Global segment operates as an introducing broker that clears all transactions through a clearing broker dealer.

Further Reading

