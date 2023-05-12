Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.50 million-$62.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.70 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.94-$0.99 EPS.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 133,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.38.

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $229,722.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Model N by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

