Modiv (MDV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Modiv to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.
Modiv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.15. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.
Modiv Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Modiv’s payout ratio is -115.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Modiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.