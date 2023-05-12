Modiv (MDV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Modiv to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Modiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.15. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

Modiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Modiv’s payout ratio is -115.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv during the second quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Modiv by 56.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Modiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

