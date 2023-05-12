ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 46,350 Shares

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,418.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,629,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,082,687.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 38,738 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,625.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 108,145 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,726,277.75.

On Friday, March 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,397 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33.

ModivCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ MODV traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 188,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $787.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after buying an additional 294,108 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after buying an additional 148,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 126,170 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after buying an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 64,210 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

