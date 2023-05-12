Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Head to Head Analysis

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Molekule Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molekule Group and CECO Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molekule Group $230,000.00 220.95 -$6.17 million ($0.47) -3.55 CECO Environmental $422.63 million 0.96 $17.42 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Molekule Group and CECO Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CECO Environmental 0 0 3 0 3.00

CECO Environmental has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.53%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Molekule Group.

Profitability

This table compares Molekule Group and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molekule Group -2,717.18% -65.94% -46.29% CECO Environmental 4.12% 9.89% 4.34%

Volatility and Risk

Molekule Group has a beta of -6.77, suggesting that its stock price is 777% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Molekule Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molekule Group

(Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Molekule Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molekule Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.