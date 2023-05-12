Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $200,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

