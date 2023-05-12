Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $449,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,705 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

