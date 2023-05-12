Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $154.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.