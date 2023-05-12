Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.28 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

