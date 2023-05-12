Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after buying an additional 1,023,361 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

