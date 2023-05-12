Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.21. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.94%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

MOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

