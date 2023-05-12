Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $48.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,984.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,550 over the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,821,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 1,076,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after buying an additional 451,675 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
