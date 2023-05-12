Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,984.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,550 over the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,821,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 1,076,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after buying an additional 451,675 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Stories

