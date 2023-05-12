MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $570.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $470.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI has a 12 month low of $379.53 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.16.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

