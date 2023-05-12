Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Earns Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.90%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

