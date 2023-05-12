NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.59

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.59 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 45.60 ($0.58). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

NAHL Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The firm has a market cap of £20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,490.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.76.

NAHL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.