Nano Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $95.07 million and approximately $971,963.42 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,755.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00300176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00569596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00431026 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

