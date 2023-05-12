Natera, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Natera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

Natera Stock Up 0.8 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Shares of NTRA opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.22. Natera has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 949 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $52,176.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,264 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.