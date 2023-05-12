Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.22. Natera has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,670.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,678,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,670.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,618 shares of company stock worth $5,348,264. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $111,690,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,116,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Natera by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after buying an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

