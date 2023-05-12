National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
