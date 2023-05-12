National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

About National CineMedia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

