National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

National Vision Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EYE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.06. 1,043,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. National Vision has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Several equities analysts recently commented on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Stories

