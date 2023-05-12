Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,807.22

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $41,807.22 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00064703 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00128684 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00041296 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00031349 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003795 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,106,946 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.