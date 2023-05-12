Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 74,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,463. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $687.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($0.88). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 47.85%. The business had revenue of $370.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

