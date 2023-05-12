Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

NKTR opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.09. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 399.98%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 79,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

