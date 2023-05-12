Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $8.81 on Top Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $8.81 or 0.00033438 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $621.69 million and approximately $40.82 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.



Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

