NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 2,250 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

