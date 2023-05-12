Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 92,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,014,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $853.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 64.82%. Nextdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nextdoor by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 2,117,537 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nextdoor by 45.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 2,117,537 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 33.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,233,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Nextdoor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

