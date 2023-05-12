NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading 0.3% Higher

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.10. 3,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.26.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in NI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NI by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NI by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NI by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

