NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading 0.3% Higher

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.10. 3,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.26.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
