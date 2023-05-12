Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

