Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

