Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 50 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $684.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $673.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.34.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

