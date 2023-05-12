Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.