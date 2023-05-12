Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $349,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar General by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1,194.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Price Performance

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $217.29 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

