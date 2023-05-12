Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 302.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $218.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 13,661.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

