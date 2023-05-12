NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Purchases 52,807 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 52,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,278.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,620,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,402.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of NN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $1,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 42,825 shares of NN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $44,538.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,200 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $1,272.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 200 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 74,674 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $78,407.70.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 114,160 shares of NN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $121,009.60.

On Monday, April 10th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 22,647 shares of NN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $24,232.29.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 44,100 shares of NN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $45,864.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 277,568 shares of NN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $285,895.04.

NN Price Performance

NNBR stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Institutional Trading of NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NN in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NN in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in NN by 128.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NN in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNBR shares. Lake Street Capital cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

