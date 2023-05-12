Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $222-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.01 million. Novanta also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Novanta Trading Up 0.1 %

NOVT opened at $164.32 on Friday. Novanta has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.63.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Novanta’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

