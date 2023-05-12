Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,077. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $219.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

